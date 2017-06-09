EU's Dijsselbloem expects deal on Greek bailout next week – spokesman

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos. Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

The chair of the eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said today.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who plays a key role in the Greek talks, expected a "deal on the full completion of the second review" at the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg next week, his spokesman told Reuters.

A conclusion of the so-called second review of the €86 billion bailout would include the unblocking of new loans for Athens, which are needed to pay debts due in July.

Greece's parliament was today set to approve pending reforms demanded by the country's international lenders.

"We are submitting amendments on prior actions with which the bailout review is also officially concluded," Labour Minister Effie Achtsioglou told lawmakers before the vote scheduled for later in the evening.

"It's clear that Greece has fulfilled its promises and met its obligations. It has already done more than it was supposed to ... and it's now the lenders and our partners' turn to meet their commitments."

Achtsioglou said the country's lenders also had the "legal and moral obligation" to ease Greece's debt mountain.

On May 22, the eurozone and International Monetary Fund failed to reach an agreement on the size of debt relief and the mix of measures the country will implement after its bailout expires in 2018, to make its debt sustainable, mainly because of differing growth assumptions.

During the parliamentary debate today, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said that along with a clear solution on debt, Athens was also seeking funds to boost growth.

One way to help make the country's debt sustainable is to increase its gross domestic product, he said.

"We are fighting for more guarantees regarding our growth strategy and its funding," Tsakalotos said.