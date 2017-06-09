Sports round-up

SNOOKER: World champion Mark Selby and home favourite Marco Fu (picture) will be among the field when the Hong Kong Masters 2017 takes place next month. The Hong Kong Masters 2017 will be staged at theQueen Elizabeth Stadium from July 20-23. The much-anticipated event will bring more than ten world-class players to showcase the best of snooker to the Hong Kong audience. It is made up of the main tournament which will be contested by eight top professional players in knock-out format, as well as exhibition matches featuring legends of the sport.

ATHLETICS: Australian Brett Clothier has been named as operational head of the athletics integrity unit (AIU) which is responsible for fighting doping, bribery and corruption in the scandal-plagued sport. The IAAF said that Clothier would be in charge of the unit’s “core activities” which included “testing; intelligence and investigations; compliance; case management and education.”

BASKETBALL, NBA: Golden State Warriors rallied late for a 118-113 victory over Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday to grab a commanding 3-0 NBA Finals lead and move within one game of postseason perfection. The Warriors had trailed the champions for much of the second half but used a late surge to secure a 15th straight win, the longest postseason streak for any team in the four major professional sports. Cleveland had looked like they might prevail when they were ahead by six points with three minutes to go but Kevin Durant led the Warriors on an 11-0 run to close out the game.

RUGBY UNION: Australia have dropped captain Stephen Moore and handed debuts to former rugby league international Karmichael Hunt and young Ned Hanigan for tomorrow’s test against Fiji. Moore gives up the starting hooker’s spot to Tatafu Polota-Nau and the skippers’ armband to flanker Michael Hooper but remains Australia captain. “Tatafu has been challenging Stephen for the no.2 for many years and his form has warranted his selection,” coach Michael Cheika.