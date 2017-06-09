Spiteri to attempt Double Ultra race

Fabio Spiteri has his eyes set on breaking the national record.

Fabio Spiteri is no stranger to endurance racing, having completed seven Ironman (3.8km swim, 180km cycle, 42km run) and 18 Ironman 70.3 (half distance of Ironman race) triath­lons, all backed with 21 years of sporting experience.

Spiteri is never one to be shy of a challenge. This weekend he will be taking part in the Double Ultra Triathlon which will be held in Emsdetten, Germany.

“I have been completely focused on this race for the past six months which have been long and admittedly lonely,” Spiteri said.

“My training regime consisted of cycling 1,000km around Sicily in six days, six full marathons, two of which were on a treadmill – the latter was a conscious choice to help build me psychologically.

“I’ve completed a 56km run averaging 4’19 per kilometre as well as a marathon starting at midnight to clock in night time hours. A number of 8km swims in a 50m pool lanes, as well as long bike rides done in short loops in Żebbuġ and the Salina Coast Road as well as Ironman distance training in Malta.

“To complement this training, I’ve also taken part in a number of races which also saw me win a middle-distance race in Sicily in 4 hours and 13 minutes. I am fully aware of the magnitude of this race, which will definitely test my physical and mental limits to the maximum. When you think about it, it is frightening but I am determined not to let it break me.”

Spiteri will be joining an elite field of 62 triathletes, all vying to complete one of the most gruelling races in the world.

The International Double Ultra Triathlon Germany will take place in Emsdetten and athletes will cover a total distance of 452 kilometres – 7.6km swim, 360km cycling and running 84.4 km.

The two non-swimming disciplines will be contested on short circular routes.

The purpose for having short loops is to ensure a safe racing environment for athletes.

The time limit has been set at 34 hours.

Until now only three athletes in Malta have successfully completed the distance – Nicky Farrugia (1994 – national record holder), Charlie Demanuele (2009) and Kevin Attard (2015).

“This race is very much a personal challenge. It is not just about testing my limits but also to join long distance legends Charlie Demanuele, Kevin Attard and Nicky Farrugia – and possibly break the current long standing national record,” said Spiteri.

Spiteri is supported by Mosta Triathlon Team, Garmin Malta, Wheel Wizard (Malta), Mochika Outdoor Life, Go & Fun Green Energy Drink, Festina Watches, Specialeyes Opticians, 24/7 Fitness Club San Gwann.