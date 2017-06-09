MSSF to host 140 shooters for Malta Grand Prix

Frans Pace will be in action in the trap event.

The Malta Shooting Sport Federation is bracing itself for a busy week as 140 shooters from eight countries will be taking part in the Malta International Open Grand Prix at the Bidnija ranges.

Buoyed by the bright showing of its shotgun shooters in last week’s Games of the Small States of Europe in San Marino, where they bagged three medals – one gold, one silver and one bronze – the MSSF is hopeful of another strong performance at the Grand Prix which will be held between June 10 and 18.

The Maltese selection, which will feature among others the likes of Frans Pace, William Chetcuti, Bozhidar Dimitrov and Clive Farrugia, are likely to have their work cut out at the Grand Prix when they will be up against 64 shooters from seven other countries, namely Sweden, Georgia, United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Italy and Finland.

“We are looking forward to a great week of competition at our ranges,” Salvu Portelli, the MSSF president, told a news conference yesterday.

“This year the Grand Prix has attracted a very good number of international shooters with a great pedigree and surely will provide a formidable challenge for our representatives.

“This competition is being held a few weeks after the GSSE Games in San Marino where our shooters have again delivered with a healthy medal tally that maintained our sport as one of the most successful at the biennial Games.

“I sincerely hope that our shooters can maintain this positive momentum with more excellent results at the Grand Prix.”

The Malta Grand Prix kicks off with the skeet competition on June 12 and 13 while the following day William Chetcuti and Nathan Lee Xuereb will be in action in double trap.

The Grand Prix will come to a close with the trap shoot scheduled for June 17 and 18.

Portelli said that this year’s Grand Prix is likely to be the last one being held in Bidnija as the MSSF are hopeful that plans for a new shooting range in Ta’ Kandja will get under way in the next few months.

“The authorities have promised us new ranges at Ta’ Kandja and in the next few weeks we will get in touch with the new Parliamentary Secretary for Sport to ensure this project gets under way in a short period of time,” Portelli said.

“This time next year, Malta will be hosting a World Cup shoot and it’s imperative that the project is completed by the start of 2018 so that our shooters will have ample time to prepare.

“The new ranges will surely be a huge shot in the arm for our sport as it will give us the opportunity to attract more foreign shooters to compete here during the winter months and establish our country as an ideal training base during this period.”

The Malta Tourism Authority, APS Bank, Shooting Supplies and Red October are the main sponsors of the Malta International Open Grand Prix.