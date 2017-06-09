VIAF 2017
Victoria International Arts Festival continues at St George’s Basilica this evening with a pianoforte recital including Bach, Tailleferre, Farrenc and Chopin works by Biliana Tzinlikova, professor of pianoforte at the famous Mozarteum.
After the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, there will be the inauguration of an art exhibition by Patricia Sant and Ramon Vella Bamber at Il-Ħaġar, Heart of Gozo Museum.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.