Biliana Tzinlikova

Victoria International Arts Festival continues at St George’s Basilica this evening with a pianoforte recital including Bach, Tailleferre, Farrenc and Chopin works by Biliana Tzinlikova, professor of pianoforte at the famous Mozarteum.

After the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, there will be the inauguration of an art exhibition by Patricia Sant and Ramon Vella Bamber at Il-Ħaġar, Heart of Gozo Museum.