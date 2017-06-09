The Malta Postal Museum is currently exhibiting a photographic exhibition of black and white hand-printed silver gelatin lith prints by Zvezdan Reljic under the title Somna.

In Swedish, Somna means “to fall asleep” and these images explore our perceptions about passing on and the afterlife. How do we feel when someone has passed on? How would you feel if you were the one leaving? Where do we go? And more interesting – Where would we like to go?

The photographs are being shown in collaboration with a performance by three dancers – Julia Camilleri, Francesca Zammit and Eszter Joó who seek to explore the concept of life after death.

A repeat dance performance was held last night.

The exhibition runs at the Malta Postal Museum at 135, Archbishop Street, Valletta until tomorrow. Opening times: today from 1am to 4pm; tomorrow, from 10am to 2pm.