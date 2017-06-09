Pope’s choir sings tonight

The Pope’s choir is today performing at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The Cappella Musical Pontificia Sistina Choir, the world’s oldest choir, will be performing a concert entitled Exsultate Deo.

The repertoire will consist of musical compositions by European composers of the 16th century, including Misere by Gregorio Allegri, and other musical pieces by Orlando di Lasso, Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina and Tomas Luis de Victoria, as well as Gregorian chants.

Established in the first centuries of the Church, the polyphonic choir consists of 35 boy choristers and 20 adult singers, 11 tenors and nine basses.

Apart from animating the liturgical celebrations led by the Pope in the Vatican, the Sistine Chapel Choir also performs in a number of concerts as part of its mission to share the Good News of the Gospel through music and song. In the coming months, the choir will perform for the first time in Detroit, US.

Tickets for the concert, organised by the Archdiocese of Malta by courtesy of the Victoria International Arts Festival, can be purchased online on www.teatrumanoel.com.mt. Discounts apply for disabled persons, elderly citizens and students. A number of free tickets have already been provided by the archdiocese to children from disadvantaged social backgrounds.

The organisers reminded those attending to refrain from wearing stiletto and narrow heels for the concert at St John’s Co-Cathedral.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.