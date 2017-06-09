Advert
Friday, June 9, 2017, 00:01

Bir Miftuħ International Song Festival

Trio Sweet Birds

Today at 8pm

Trio Sweet Birds, comprised of  soprano Katharina Ruckgaber, flutist Tatjana Ruhland and pianist Christian Schmitt, will be giving a vocal, flute and piano performance. at Bir Miftuħ.

Trio Sweet Birds was founded in 2013. It has made a name for itself as a specialist for special programme compilations and has, among other engagements, musically inaugurated the 200th session of the Executive Council of Unesco in 2016.

The trio will regale the audience with compositions by Georg Friedrich Handel, Carl Philip Emanuel Bach, Giulio Caccini, Johann Sebastian Bach, Ernst von Dohnanyi, Franz Schubert, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Sir Henry Bishop.

The concert is sponsored by the German-Maltese Circle and the Goethe Institute.

After the concert, refreshments will be served in the garden of the medieval Bir Miftuħ chapel.

 

For reservations and information call 2122 5952 or send an e-mail to: [email protected]

