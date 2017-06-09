Announcements

CAMILLERI. On June 7, at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, EDWARD of Mellieħa, former headmaster of several primary schools, former president of the Legion of Mary of Malta and former president of Mellieħa Sports Club, passed away peacefully at the age of 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Joseph and his wife Josephine, his sister Marija, widow of Michael Vella, his nephews and nieces residing in Australia, United States and Malta, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Friday, June 9, at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa for their care and dedication.

DEMAJO. On June 8, at St James Capua Hospital, ANITA, aged 54, daughter of George and the late Mary Demajo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her father George, her sisters Tanya and husband Guzi Xuereb, Karen and husband John Azzopardi, her nephews and nieces Shawn and his wife Chantelle, Dane, Naomi, Shane, Daryl and Jack, and her devoted carer Imee, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 10, at 9.15am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Dar il-Kaptan, Mtarfa, Anita’s much-loved second home for so many years, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LIGHTENING. Suddenly, on June 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, BARRY of Salina, limits of Naxxar, after a short illness, passed away peacefully at the age of 78. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Veronica, his daughters Kerry, Dale and Camilla, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his sisters Edna and Joyce, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARNIS. On , June 7, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, MARIA of Birkir-kara, widow of Carmelo, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sons Carmel and his wife Grace, Joseph and his partner Carol and John and his wife Mariella, her grandchildren Matthew, Jeremy, Piers, JohnPaul and Melanie, her great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, June 10, at 8.30am at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar il-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Arkati for their care and dedication during her stay.

In Memoriam

GALEA TESTAFERRATA. In loving memory of MARIO. Fondly remembered by his family, today being the ninth anniversary of his demise. The 6pm Mass at Mdina Cathedral will be offered for the repose of his soul.

PACE – INEZ. A wonderful mother sorely missed and lovingly remembered on the second anniversary of her death. Her daughter Janet, her husband Alfredo and granddaughter Micheline. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of MARIO on 19th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his wife Yvonne and his children Bernard, Edward, Maryann and grandchildren, family and friends.

STAFRACE. Treasured memories of our dear WILLIAM on the 16th anniversary of his death. His wife Carmen, sons Marcel, Pierre and Lucien and their respective wives and his grandson Marc Antony.