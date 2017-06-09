Advert
Friday, June 9, 2017

Watch: ATM defeats mechanical digger

Police are searching for a man who used a stolen mechanical digger to try to break into a cash machine in Prince George's County in Maryland on June 1. 

His repeated attempts failed and he ran from the scene after causing considerable damage. 

