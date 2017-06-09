Australian police dog fired for being too sociable

The German Shepherd puppy had a career change-up. Photo credits: Caters

A German Shepherd puppy who was recruited to train as a police dog in Australia has been fired, according to The Telegraph.

The puppy, named Gavel, was found to be not fit for purpose, in the most adorable of ways. The problem was that the canine was far too sociable.

It was reported that the dog much preferred to play with strangers than help arrest them. The Queensland police stated that he "did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line".

The end to his career alongside the police force came after several months of training.

He has brought untold joy to the lives of the Governor, Mrs de Jersey, Government House staff, and the thousands of Queenslanders who have since visited the estate.

Despite the career setback for this friendly pup, he was shortly offered another opportunity as the official Vice-Regal Dog for the Governor of Queensland.

The Brisbane Times Gavel reported that a spokesman for the Office of the Governor stated that Gavel had become a "valued and much-loved" part of the team.

This job seems to suit the dog much more, his duties including that of greeting visitors to Queensland's Government House and attending official functions with Governor Paul de Jersey where he can socialise to his heart's content.

"He has outgrown four ceremonial coats, undergone a career change, and brought untold joy to the lives of the governor, government house staff, and the thousands of Queenslanders who have since visited the estate," the spokesman added.

The Governor told 7 News Brisbane: "We hope Gavel's with us for a long, long time into the future."