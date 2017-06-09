Watch: Three-time Academy Award nominee to compete at Valletta Film Festival

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A three-time Academy Award nominee who also directed episodes of hit TV series House of Cards and The Wire will be among the high-profile guests at this year's Valletta Film Festival.

Film director Agnieszka Holland will be in Malta for the screening of her film Spoor, which is in competition at the festival. Ms Holland has previously received Oscar nominations for her films Europa Europa, Angry Harvest and In Darkness.

This year's edition of the Valletta Film Festival will feature open-air screenings at St George's Square and Herbert Ganado Gardens as well as flagship venue Pjazza Teatru Rjal. Indoor screens at Spazju Kreattiv and Embassy Cinemas will screen titles from the festival's sidebars.

A trailer for Ms Holland's film Spoor.

Events will kick off on June 16 with a screening of Italian director Sergio Castellitto's film Fortunata, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

The film, which tells the story of a young mother determined to open her own hair salon, won lead actress Jasmine Trinca the best actress gong by the Un Certain Regard jury at Cannes.

Attendees will also be able to try out a virtual reality experience at St George's Square and watch five short films, collectively titled 'Ewropej', created by the Film Grain Foundation to commemorate Malta's EU Council presidency.

The festival will also feature film production masterclasses, panel discussions and workshops, as well as an award ceremony scheduled for Saturday June 24.

The Valletta Film Festival is organised by the Film Grain Foundation with key support from Arts Council Malta, Audi, Transcripta and the Valletta 2018 Foundation.

For tickets, passes and more information, visit the Valletta Film Festival website.

Ms Holland will be competing at the festival with her latest film Spoor. Photo: Shutterstock