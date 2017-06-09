Watch: No strategic partner before Air Malta is restructured - Konrad Mizzi

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Konrad Mizzi says his priority over the next 12 months is to restructure the national airline and ensure it becomes financially viable before a strategic partner is roped in.



He made his comments soon after being sworn in as Tourism Minister at the Palace in Valletta this afternoon along with the rest of the Cabinet.

Dr Mizzi reiterated that none of Air Malta's employees would be made redundant and the restructuring exercise will include alternative employment options.

Attempts to find a strategic partner for the national airline failed to get off the ground during the Labour government's first term, with a mooted deal with Alitalia dropped earlier this year.

