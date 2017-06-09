Advert
Friday, June 9, 2017, 16:48 by

Kurt Sansone

Watch: No strategic partner before Air Malta is restructured - Konrad Mizzi

Tourism Minister gives his first comments about new portfolio

Video: Jonathan Borg

Konrad Mizzi says his priority over the next 12 months is to restructure the national airline and ensure it becomes financially viable before a strategic partner is roped in.

He made his comments soon after being sworn in as Tourism Minister at the Palace in Valletta this afternoon along with the rest of the Cabinet.

Dr Mizzi reiterated that none of Air Malta's employees would be made redundant and the restructuring exercise will include alternative employment options.

Attempts to find a strategic partner for the national airline failed to get off the ground during the Labour government's first term, with a mooted deal with Alitalia dropped earlier this year

Watch Dr Mizzi’s first comments on Air Malta in the video above.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. New Cabinet announced, PN reacts as...

  2. Motorcyclist dies in traffic accident

  3. Joseph Muscat says he will not contest...

  4. Watch: Comodini Cachia has a change of...

  5. Ballot box winners and losers

  6. Labour objects to extra PN seats

  7. Arson attack on Jeffrey Pullicino...

  8. Outgoing Cabinet fares well at polls

  9. €1.2 million jackpot won by single...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed