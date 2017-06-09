Today's front pages

All newspapers this morning lead with the appointment of the new cabinet.

Times of Malta says the Cabinet sees the return of Konrad Mizzi with a portfolio, Ian Borg with a super ministry, the absence of Anton Refalo and several new faces. In another story, it says exit polls on the UK election which found that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party will fail to win a parliamentary majority in Britain’s election, a result that would plunge domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.

In-Nazzjon leads with the fact that Dr Refalo has been left out of Cabinet.

The Malta Independent says the new Cabinet has 15 ministers and 10 parliamentary secretaries.

L-Orizzont also reports on the death of a motorcyclist in a traffic accident in Mriehel.