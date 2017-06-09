Roman catacombs in Gozo under threat

The Roman Catacombs in Kerċem, known as Għar Għerduf, are seriously threatened by development which has commenced in the area in front of the complex and in their very close proximity, Gozitan NGO Wirt Għawdex said.

It said in a statement excavation of foundation trenches have started to be dug for buildings which will be constructed in front of the catacombs obliterating forever the important landmark and historic site from public view.

During development application stage, Wirt Għawdex wrote to the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage objecting to this development which would destroy what remained of this unique site in Gozo.

Wirt Għawdex objections remained unheeded as development was given the green light and works commenced in the last days.

Wirt Għawdex said it could not understand how approval for such a development could be granted when Għar Għerduf was a Grade A scheduled site of archaeological and historic importance.

It deplored the fact that the authorities turned a blind eye and condoned the destruction of the site.

Wirt Għawdex appealed to the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to stop the development with immediate effect and take every possible action for the protection and preservation of this site.