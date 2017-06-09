Polish man dies after difficulties while swimming in Comino
The 32-year-old Polish man who on Wednesday found himself in difficulty while swimming at Comino’s Blue Lagoon died last night, the police said.
The man was rescued by members of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps and hoisted out of the water by an AFM helicopter, which took him to shore for first aid. He was then taken to Gozo General hospital.
