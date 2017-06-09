Online shoppers can now get parcels sent to lockers available 24/7

Online shoppers who are never home when the postman calls can now have their items dropped off at specified MaltaPost lockers to be picked up 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Easipik lockers are accessible 24/7 at MaltaPost branches in Birkirkara, Marsa Head Office, Mosta, Rabat, San Ġwann, St Paul's Bay, Sliema (Dingli street), Żabbar, Luqa, Floriana, Valletta and Victoria, Gozo.

"We have recognised the need to provide alternative delivery services to traditional postal services, particularly in such a hectic life-style when customers are often not home to receive their online shopping," said MaltaPost chief commercial officer Mark Vella.

Customers who sign up for a locker can use an Easipik address as their delivery address when shopping online. They will then receive an SMS with a security code once their item has been delivered to their locker.

Lockers were previously only available to MaltaPost customers using the company's SendOn service. To sign up for a locker, register at www.maltapost.com/easipik. For more cinformation, contact [email protected] or call 2122 4421.