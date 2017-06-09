Arson attack on Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando's clinic

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

No one was hurt in an arson attack on Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando’s dental clinic in Żebbuġ last night.

His daughter Jenny broke the news on Facebook this morning saying that no one was hurt but "had they not gotten to the fire on time the petrol tank placed could have inflicted serious injury".

The police said the fire, in Triq Dun Mikiel Xerri, was reported at around 11.30pm. It was put out with fire extinguishers by festa enthusiasts working close by.

An inquiry is being held.

The chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology, Dr Pullicino Orlando contested last Saturday’s election with the Labour Party but was not elected.

In recent years, he was a Nationalist Party MP and successfully campaigned for the introduction of divorce in 2011.

The arson attack was condemned by the Labour Party, which expressed solidarity with Dr Pullicino Orlando and said it was a shame such acts were still being carried out in the country.