A white tiger... in Siġġiewi

Anton Cutajar reckons it’s a big challenge to nurture young tigers at his zoo in Siġġiewi. Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

An extremely rare white tiger has just been born at a private zoo in Siġġiewi, possibly the first ever such birth in Malta.

Two of the litter of five cubs, born at L-Arka ta’ Noe on Tuesday, boast the rare and distinctive white coats, but one – Bianca – is more uncommon still, with­­­ barely any visible stripes.

Zoo owner Anton Cutajar believes there could be as few as 20 such tigers in captivity around the world.

At just a few days old, the cubs are currently under the fiercely protective gaze of their mother, Magda. It will be 10 days before they open their eyes and four months before they leave their mother’s side.

For now, she will not allow anyone near the infants, though staff still check in every hour, day and night, with regular visits by veterinary professionals.

The new-born litter is not the first Mr Cutajar has dealt with.

Just last April, the other female tiger in his care, Lana, gave birth to a single cub, but unfortunately rejected her just a day later.

Despite Mr Cutajar’s efforts to reintroduce the cub, Tika, she now lives away from her mother.

At two months old, Tika needs round-the-clock bottle-feeding every two hours and – for now – has the playful disposition of a household cat.

Tika’s future, however, can be read in her full-grown parents, including 380-kilo male Dana.

The tigers –part of a menagerie that also includes two black leopards, alpacas, wallabies and monkeys – consume some 12 kilos of meat every day.

Preparing another bottle for Tika as she mews expectantly, Mr Cutajar says it is a challenge he is more than happy to take on.