I am sad that so many people have to go begging for a government job because our educational system is still producing people with no skills at all. Good luck to them because this is part of their struggle to survive.

The English people are shocked by the terrorist attacks, partly because the feeling they had that integration is taking place is being shattered.

In Malta, the Labour camp was as much surprised by the extent of their victory at the polls as much as the opposite camp. In fact, panic had set in before the election in the Labour camp: the ladling out of jobs, the spike in the issuing of planning permits and the protection of their leader from the not-friendly media.

What shocks me is that those who style themselves as leaders to influence public opinion and leaders in the community, like respected citizens in the community, teachers, etc., disregard the facts. The facts must come out:

The FIAU investigations on suspect transactions and then let justice take its course; the part played by senior politicians to influence statements given to the police; the contracts with VGH and with Electrogas; who is the ultimate beneficiary of Egrant. It is difficult to find the answer to this, Panama being what it is, but some people in Malta close to the top should know.

I am a common citizen but I can never accept the patronising and paternalistic attitude of governments when they say they know what is best for us and when they stifle public dissent by making accusations of washing dirty linen in Europe and elsewhere. I desire independent checks and balances. Otherwise, we are not a western-style democracy.

It is fallacious saying that corruption is always present, so it is acceptable. We should have zero tolerance towards it and plan to eradicate it. Sometimes, I think they plan to let it flourish.