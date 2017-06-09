A marble plaque in Valletta, dated 1864, needs restoration. It could also do with some more space – free from any obstruction - so tourists can have better access to it and, therefore, be able to read the inscription.

It is situated just outside the entrance to the Upper Barrakka Garden, on the right-hand side. It lists the names of those had drowned in Tunis bay in 1864.

Kindly somebody please take note and see to its restoration?