Restoration
A marble plaque in Valletta, dated 1864, needs restoration. It could also do with some more space – free from any obstruction - so tourists can have better access to it and, therefore, be able to read the inscription.
It is situated just outside the entrance to the Upper Barrakka Garden, on the right-hand side. It lists the names of those had drowned in Tunis bay in 1864.
Kindly somebody please take note and see to its restoration?
