Mars Chocolate recalls UK bars over salmonella fears

Mars has recalled the chocolate bars as a precautionary measure. Photo: Shutterstock

Mars in the UK and Ireland is recalling some bars of Galaxy, Maltesers Teasers, and bags of Minstrels "due to the potential presence of salmonella", the chocolate maker said.



There are fears some of the products may carry the potentially deadly bacteria and consumers are being warned not to eat the confectionery affected.



A Mars Chocolate spokesman said: "Through our routine testing, we have detected the potential presence of salmonella from the ingredients used to make our chocolate.



"As a precaution, we are voluntarily recalling certain Galaxy Smooth Milk Chocolate bars, Galaxy Minstrels, and Galaxy Counters and Teasers bars.

"We are working closely with the relevant food safety authorities and our customers to ensure that the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

"If you have one of the products listed above, you should not eat it. Please keep the product and contact our consumer care team to arrange return and reimbursement."