Sporting briefs

BRAZIL: The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is to broadcast upcoming matches against Argentina and Australia on new media platforms, marking a surprise break with long-time partner TV Globo. Calling the move “unprecedented” the CBF said the two games would be shown on its website, Facebook page, mobile phone apps through their sponsor Vivo, Brazil’s largest wireless carrier, and on UOL, one of its biggest online media sites.



WILLIAMS: Midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a contract extension at Crystal Palace to keep him at the Premier League team until 2019, the club announced. “I am delighted to be signing this new contract at a club that holds a special place in my heart having been here since I joined the academy at the age of eight,” Williams said.



BOUTAIB: Twenty-goal striker Khalid Boutaib has left promoted Strasbourg to join Yeni Malatyaspor. The 30-year-old Morocco striker helped the Alsatian club win the Ligue 2 title last season but has opted to leave France in pursuit of a new challenge with Yeni, who won the Turkish second division.



GRACIA: Spanish manager Javi Gracia has parted ways with Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan, the club said yesterday. Rubin, which finished ninth in the league last season, said in a statement it had reached an agreement with Gracia on the early termination of his contract, without providing any further details. The 47-year-old Spaniard, who joined Rubin last year, has also managed Spanish sides including Malaga, Osasuna and Almeria.



SERIE B: Promotion play-off final, second leg – Benevento vs Carpi 1-0 – Benevento win 1-0 on aggregate