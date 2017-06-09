Man. City sign goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica

Manchester City have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Portuguese club Benfica, the Premier League team said yesterday.

City did not release details of the transfer fee but media reports have placed the value of the deal at £34.7 million ($44.92 million), which would be a British record fee for a goalkeeper.

Ederson will become the Blues’ fourth Brazilian alongside midfielders Fernandinho and Fernando and exciting striker Gabriel Jesus.

City manager Pep Guardiola signed goalkeeper Claudio Bravo from Barcelona last August but the Spaniard’s form was patchy. Bravo’s back-up and challenger for the keeper spot, Willy Caballero was recently released by City.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has two years left on his contract at City but after being loaned out to Torino in Italy last season appears to have no future at the club.

City are clearly hoping that Ederson, full name Ederson Santana de Moraes, is the long-term solution to the goalkeeping position.

The club’s Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, said: “We are delighted to bring Ederson to Manchester City. He is one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and he is an important addition to the squad for next season and the coming seasons.

“He is young, has all the qualities you could want as a top-class goalkeeper and I think he’ll fit in really well to our squad.”

The 23-year-old keeper has not played for the full Brazilian national team. He previously played in Portugal for second division club Ribeirao and Rio Ave before becoming a starter for Benfica, where he made 37 appearances.