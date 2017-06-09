Football news

The absence of Wayne Rooney from the England squad ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland is a “big miss” but Manchester United team-mate Chris Smalling said the forward’s international career is far from over.

Rooney, England and United’s record goal scorer, was dropped from manager Gareth Southgate’s squad after an inconsistent domestic season where he made just 25 starts and 14 substitute appearances.

“Wayne is a big miss because of who he is but hopefully he will be back,” Smalling told British media. “I think his numbers speak for themselves and he’s still got a long way to go in his career.”

Liverpool end Van Dijk interest

Liverpool have ended their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk and apologised to Southampton after the south coast club alleged they had made an illegal approach.

The Reds appeared to be in pole position to sign the Dutchman - believed to have been Jurgen Klopp’s top target - after he apparently indicated his eagerness to become the latest player to swap St Mary’s for Anfield.

But Saints cried foul, and Press Association Sport understands they asked the Premier League on Tuesday to investigate an alleged illegal approach.

That led to high-level talks between the clubs on Wednesday, followed by an announcement that Liverpool had withdrawn their interest in the player.

Batshuayi wants more playing time

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi is concerned that his lack of playing time at Chelsea could derail his hopes of playing at next year’s World Cup finals.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea in 2016 after a reported 33 million pounds move from Marseille, making 20 league appearances, 19 from the bench, and scoring five times including the goal that sealed the Premier League title at West Brom.

“Everyone knows that I have to play more, that I have to score goals. There’s a World Cup coming up next year. I want to be ready,” Batshuayi told reporters.

“I have lived difficult moments, but it’s in times like those that you learn the most,” Batshuayi added.

Berizzo set for Sevilla job

Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle with Eduardo Berizzo for the Argentinian to become the club’s new head coach.

Berizzo, who left Celta Vigo at the end of the 2016-17 season, succeeds Jorge Sampaoli – who last week took up the Argentina reins – in the Sevilla hotseat.

The 47-year-old former Argentina defender spent three years with Celta, leading the Galician side to a 13th-placed finish in La Liga and the semi-finals of the Europa League last term.

Sevilla said that an announcement on Berizzo’s backroom staff would be made “imminently”.

Sidwell extends Brighton contract

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell has signed a one-year contract extension at the recently promoted Premier League club.

The 34-year-old former Chelsea player joined Brighton on loan from Stoke City in January 2016 and made the move permanent before the start of last season. He made 34 appearances for Brighton in their promotion-winning campaign.

“Steve has been a key member of the squad over the past 18 months. He thoroughly deserves this new deal and I am delighted that he is extending his stay at the club,” manager Chris Hughton told the club’s official website.

Haas makes Atalanta switch

Atalanta have signed Swiss midfielder Nicolas Haas as they continue to strengthen ahead of a return to European competition.

The Bergamo club will play in the Europa League next season after shocking Serie A to finish fourth last term, and they have already secured the services of Dutchman Robin Gosens from Heracles.

Haas, 21, arrives at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia as a free agent after leaving Lucerne at the end of his contract, Atalanta announced on their official website. He is a Switzerland Under-21 international.