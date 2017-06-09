UK business lobby group says needs functioning government
British politicians must get their act together and form a functioning government to protect the economy, business lobby group the CBI said today after Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives failed to win a majority in parliament.
With 645 out of 650 seats declared following Thursday's vote, the Conservatives won 314 seats and were therefore no longer able to reach the 326-mark they would need to command a parliamentary majority. Labour won 261 seats
"This is a serious moment for the UK economy. The priority must be for politicians to get their house in order and form a functioning government, reassure the markets and protect our resilient economy," CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn said in a statement.
"For the next government, the need and opportunity to deliver an open, competitive and fair post-Brexit economy that works for everyone across all our nations and regions has never been more important."
