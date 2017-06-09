Exports and imports down in first four months of 2017
Machinery and transport imports down by €539.6m
Both imports and exports show decreases of €331.2 million and €219.4 million respectively in the first four months of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016.
There was a considerable 45% decrease in imports of machinery and transport equipment by €539.6 million – while exports in this category remained fairly stable at around €300 million, according to figures released today by the National Statistics Office.
Imports were, however, boosted by an increase of €236.4 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.
On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in chemicals (€162.7 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€51.2 million).
During the first four months this year, the trade deficit narrowed by €111.8 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2016, reaching €1,046.6 million.
