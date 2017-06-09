Watch: Three artists' mark on Athens (ARTE)
Inspiring the city through accessible art
The Galerie 3137 has been spicing up the Athenian art scene for 5 years now with its very original pop-up shows.
Plus an interview with the three artists in their gallery of just 27 m², in the neighborhood that inspired them: Monastiraki.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.