Thursday, June 8, 2017, 08:15

Watch: Dramatic new footage of police reaction to London Bridge terrorist attack

Dramatic new footage has emerged of last Saturday's London Bridge terror attack in which eight people were killed. Three attackers drove a van at bystanders before going on a stabbing spree. 

Police reacted quickly and the three attackers were shot dead within eight minutes.

The video above shows one of the victims being stabbed before the police drive up and shoot the terrorists dead.

Brave Spaniard among the victims

British police said yesterday that Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria, was among the victims. 

Thirty-nine-year-old Echeverria, who lived in London, had last been seen jumping off his bike to help a woman who was being stabbed in the rampage by fighting off her attacker with a skateboard, according to his family. 

The body of the last victim, a Frenchman, was also found yesterday in the Thames. He was thrown over the bridge when he was hit by the van. His girlfriend was injured. 

