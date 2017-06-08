Theresa May's early election gamble backfires - exit poll indicates hung parliament

British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble of calling an early election to extend her majority appears to have backfired, with an exit poll showing the prospect of a hung parliament.

The poll was conducted by broadcasters and issued immediately at the close of polling stations. Such exit polls have proved accurate in the past.

May surprised Britain when she called the early election at the end of April, saying Britain needed a strong, stable government ahead of the opening of Brexit talks.

The Conservative Party, then under David Cameron, won an absolute majority of just 12 in the last general election.

Cameron resigned when Britain voted in a referendum to leave the European Union and was succeed by May, who previously was Home Secretary.

The exit poll showed the Conservatives would still be the largest party, but their seats are down to 314 from 331 in the 650-seat House of Commons. Labour is projected to rise to 266 seats from 232 seats.

The Liberal Democrats appear to have gained 14 seats from eight while the Scottish Nationals are down to 34 from 56, with no seats for Ukip. Other parties are projected to win 22 seats.

The poll is a far cry from a majority of 60 for the Conservatives projected when the snap election was called. Since then, May suffered embarrassing criticism and even u-turns over her party's electoral manifesto and the conduct of the campaign itself.