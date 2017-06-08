Explosive device detonates in grounds of US Embassy in Kiev

Photo: Reuters

An explosive device has been thrown into the grounds of the US embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Police said that no one was injured when the device detonated on the embassy's lawn in the late hours of Wednesday.

The US embassy's compound on the western outskirts of Kiev is surrounded by a high fence, making it difficult for a passer-by to throw something over it.

Police did not identify the explosive device but said they were treating the incident as an act of terrorism.