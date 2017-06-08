Egypt seeks UN inquiry into allegations of Qatar ransom payment

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Egypt's Ambassador to the United Nations, Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa, has called for the United Nations Security Council to launch an investigation into reports that Qatar paid a ransom of up to $1 billion to "to a terrorist group active in Iraq" to release kidnapped members of its royal family.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and several other countries severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on Monday (June 5), accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their arch-foe Iran, charges Qatar says are baseless.

Qatar has denied trying to pay ransom money to secure the release of 26 Qataris, including members of the country's ruling royal family, abducted in Iraq by unidentified gunmen.