The cottage in the forest

Little Red Riding Hood – the adult panto in summer – is back.

The story follows penniless Little Red and her mum – the awfully randy dame – magically inheriting a cottage in the forest. However, evil property magnate BB Wolf, also has his eyes on the house and with his massive appetite and taste for all sorts of flesh, he’ll do anything to get his way.

Now an annual fixture, Steve Hili’s adult pantomime subverts the genre, creating a show that is solely for the parents.

The show is produced by Michael Fenech, the brains behind Malta’s foremost satirical show Bla Kondixin.

This year the show stars Taryn Mamo Cefai, Joseph Zammit, Joe Depasquale, Larissa Bonaci, Undine Laverve, Malcolm Galea and Steve himself.

Little Red Riding Hood, at 8pm tomorrow and Saturday, June 10 at St James Cavalier, Valletta. For more information and tickets visit http://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/little-red-riding-hood/ .