Announcements

BASON. On June 6 at her residence in Swieqi, Marthese néeGrech Galdes, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband John, her daughter Katya, wife of Sandro Zammit Fava, her beloved grandson Jake Zammit Fava and her only brother Mark Grech and his wife Josette, her in-laws, nephews and nieces. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Friday, June 9 at 8.15am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank everyone at the dementia day care centre at St Vincent de Paul for their care and dedication during the past four years. The family would also like to thank the medical team and the nurses and staff at Mater Dei Hospital for all their care and dedication. Lord grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA. On June 6, NOYLA née Debono, widow of José and mother of the late Tessa Vassallo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her beloved daughter Johanna, her son-in-law Dorian Vassallo, her brother George Debono and Marie Cabourdin, her brother-in-law Maurice Calleja, nephews and nieces, her devoted carers Maria Sammut and Marie Jean Leopoldo, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will take place at St Gregory parish church, Sliema at 2pm today, Thursday June 8, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GANADO. On June 4, Major VANNI, aged 78, passed away suddenly at home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Diana née Gatt, his sons Michel and his wife Magalie, Jean-Paul and his wife Gabrielle, François and his wife Lisa, his most treasured grandchildren Mathieu, Milène, Luca, Rebecca, Hannah, Sean, Zac and Sam, his brother Tonio and his wife Paula, his sisters Maria and her husband Edwin Galea, Rita and her husband Emilio Buttigieg, his brother-in-law Neville and his wife Marguerite, his sister-in-law Pamela, nephews and nieces, relatives and numerous friends in particular Manfred, Antoinette and Monica. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today Thursday June 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi and Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN. Remembering JOHN PAUL on the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Marina and Cora.

GRECH – CHARLES. Treasured memories of our dear father on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. His children Mary Rose, Vincent and Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of our dear parents TESSIE and EDGAR who were called to their heavenly abode on June 9, 2010 and June 22, 1995. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts, loved and missed by their children Geraldine, Brian and their families. Masses for the repose of their souls will be said at 7pm tomorrow and on June 22 at 7pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

REFALO. In loving memory of our dear GINO, today the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Anne, Gordon, Ian and Hazel.

REFALO – GINO. A beloved brother and uncle. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mariella and family.

SAMMUT – MELINA, née Zammit. In loving memory of our dear mother on the third anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Her children, Maria, Henrietta, Michael, Nathalie and Johanna, spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STAGNO NAVARRA – ALFRED. In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mary and Frederick.

VELLA – COSTANZA. Lovingly remembered, today the anniversary of her passing away to eternal life.

Beautiful memories silently kept

Of one that we loved

And will never forget.

Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.