An immersive performance of sound and form

Renzo Spiteri with Gozitan artist Victor Agius.

Ongoing works by Gozitan artist Victor Agius at St James Cavalier had a profound impact on Renzo Spiteri.

He experienced an immediate emotional encounter with the exhibits, inducing him to develop, in a very short span of time, the concept of Consume // An Immersive Sound Performance, being presented tomorrow.

“The sound textures that will be created during this performance are experienced in the now, the sound sources becoming devices of exploration of ‘chance elements’, as visual artist Vince Briffa appropriately terms Agius’s approach to some of the works,” says Spiteri.

Consume // An Immersive Sound Performance , part of Victor Agius’s exhibition Consume, curated by Irene Biolchini and part of Spazju Kreattiv Programme and VIVA 2017, is being presented today at 8pm at St James Cavalier Centre for Creativity, Valletta.

Entrance is free but admission is limited to 30 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

To attend, send an e-mail to Gaby Giacchino on contact@ musiconnectmalta.com.

Seating will be on cushions. Patrons requiring chairs due to physical limitations are kindly advised to make a request in advance.