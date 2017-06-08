A gathering of beauty, art and symbolism

Yasha Beresiner will regale his audience with the art and beauty of the Freemasons.

Men and women of all religions, trades and ages, have been meeting for more than three centuries, tracing their origins to the operative working stone masons of medieval times.

What is it in Freemasonry today that has inspired an array of different cultures?

Is it the art and beauty of their symbols?

The secrets of their ritual?

Or perhaps the discovery of an exceptional society of genuine antiquity?

Marking the end of the 2016/17 DFAS’ lecture series, Yasha Beresiner, a NADFAS lecturer since 2010 and also author of many books dealing with various aspects of collectables and Freemasonry, will regale his audience with the art and beauty of the Freemasons.

The lecture will take place today at 6.30pm at the Meridien, St Julian’s Hotel and Spa. For more information and booking contact Nicole Stilon on [email protected].