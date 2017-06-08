Tourism areas to be spared construction headaches

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tourism areas will be spared the inconvenience of demolition and excavation works over the summer months, in accordance with a legal notice banning such work between June 15 and September 30.

The ban is being spearheaded by the Planning Authority, the Building Regulation Office and the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA).

Legal notice (295/07) is aimed at mitigating the nuisance that construction sites have on both the tourism industry and the number of Maltese families who move to their summer residence.

Any illegal excavation and demolition works may be reported to the Building Regulation Office on telephone number 2292 7608 (during office hours) or 9963 7508 (after office hours).

The full list of localities and streets where demolition or excavation works are prohibited during the summer months may be viewed on the Planning Authority’s website.

The MTA is responsible for identifying the localities and streets where demolition or excavation works cannot be carried out, and can amend the list as it deems necessary.