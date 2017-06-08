Today's front pages
The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.
Times of Malta says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is adamant that he will bow out of politics by the end of this legislature saying during an interview on TVM last night that this was his last election. In another story, the newspaper quotes the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry saying a ministry dedicated to industry or the economy should include a Cabinet member focused on research and development.
L-Orizzont says that 13 casual elections will be held towards the end of next week.
The Malta Independent leads with an article on which candidates may inherit the seat given up on the eighth district by Nationalist MEP Therese Commodini Cachia.
In-Nazzjon says the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has rejected political manoeuvres and ordered that political transfers should be ignored.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.