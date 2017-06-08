Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is adamant that he will bow out of politics by the end of this legislature saying during an interview on TVM last night that this was his last election. In another story, the newspaper quotes the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry saying a ministry dedicated to industry or the economy should include a Cabinet member focused on research and development.

L-Orizzont says that 13 casual elections will be held towards the end of next week.

The Malta Independent leads with an article on which candidates may inherit the seat given up on the eighth district by Nationalist MEP Therese Commodini Cachia.

In-Nazzjon says the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has rejected political manoeuvres and ordered that political transfers should be ignored.