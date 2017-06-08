PN calls for appointment of Commissioner for Standards in Public Life

The Opposition has indicated that it is ready to start immediate discussions with the government on the appointment of a Commissioner for Standards in Public Life.

“The Prime Minister has no excuse for delaying the process, and should not try to blame this on the fact that the Nationalist Party leadership will be changing. The change in leadership should in no way affect the process,” the PN said.

“All the Prime Minister needs to do is to approach the Opposition to agree on the person who should be appointed to this important post.”

The law establishing the position was enacted on March 30, 2017. It says that the Commissioner shall be appointed for a five-year, non-renewable term by the President of Malta acting in accordance with a resolution of the House of Representatives supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the members of the House.