Now that the counting process is over, what happens next?

All eyes will turn to Parliament once the casual elections are held.

The three-day process of laboriously counting over 300,000 votes cast in last weekend’s general election has now been completed.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Sunday said he expected Parliament to reconvene without undue delay, possibly by the end of the month once casual elections were held.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Anġlu Farrugia, explained said it would take some time until all the necessary procedures for Parliament to re-open were completed, particularly due to the considerable number of candidates elected on two districts.

The formalities begin with the Electoral Commission publishing and communicating the official election results to Parliament. Parliament will then write to the two main parties to see which districts would be given up by candidates elected in more than one district.

Once the decision is communicated to the Electoral Commission, casual elections will take place in the vacated districts. The Prime Minister will then advise when he wishes Parliament to reconvene.

This will pave the way for the opening of the 13th legislature since independence.

A new legislature starts with the nomination and swearing in of a Speaker and of all MPs. It is not yet known whether Dr Farrugia will be confirmed in office as Speaker.

The government’s programme for the next five years will be outlined in the so-called ‘speech from the throne’ by President Marie- Louise Coleiro Preca.

The 2013 ‘speech from the throne’ provoked controversy, as it was seen as being highly partisan in nature.

It led then President George Abela to end the practice whereby the President had to read a speech handed to them by the government of the day.

Job done for the Electoral Commission? Not quite…

The Electoral Commission’s job does not end with the completion of the general and casual elections counts.

Within three months of the publication of the official general election result, the Electoral Commission is obliged to publish a report explaining in detail what steps were taken to perform the various duties imposed on it by the General Elections Act.

This includes the relevant statistics connected with the election including the publication of all data regarding eligible voters, printing and distribution of voting documents and ballot papers, voters per polling place.

Casual elections offer lifeline to unelected candidates

David Thake

A number of candidates could yet make it to Parliament after failing to be elected.

The electoral system allows candidates to contest two districts. They then have to cede one, the vacated seat going to the candidate who gets the most second preference votes.

Though by no means decisive, a look at the number of votes won by other candidates gives a fair indication of who is most likely to make it to Parliament through a casual election.

Familiar faces such as Ed-ward Zammit Lewis, Manuel Mallia and George Pullicino are all well placed to take up seats in Parliament through a casual election, along with newcomers like Rosianne Cutajar, David Thake and Ivan Bartolo.

Dr Zammit Lewis failed to get elected in both the eighth and ninth districts. He must rely on either Edward Scicluna or Michael Falzon, both of whom won seats in two districts, giving up one.

The former tourism minister’s Cabinet colleague,Dr Mallia also failed to get elected and the well-known criminal lawyer will rely on Dr Falzon ceding his 10th district seat, allowing him to return to Parliament.

Chris Fearne was among the election’s best-performing candidates. The former health minister must now decide whether to surrender his third district seat, likely in favour of Jean Claude Micallef, or drop the fourth district and allow Etienne Grech back into Parliament.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat comfortably surpassed the quotas in both the second and fifth districts.

Should he give up the seat in the second district, it will be his former aide, Glenn Bedingfield, who is likely to benefit.

If he goes for the fifth, ex-Labour president Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi could become an MP.

Silvio Schembri – elected to both the sixth and seventh districts – can help either Ms Cutajar, the Qormi mayor, or Charles Azzopardi make it to Parliament, while Evarist Bartolo can give up his seat in the 12th and help Deborah Schembri regain hers.

On the Opposition side, Mr Thake looks set to become an MP, since MEP Therese Comodini Cachia announced her intention to give up the seat.

The eighth district could also see Justin Schembri elected, with both Beppe Fenech Adami and David Agius dropping one of the two seats they won.

Should Dr Fenech Adami opt to drop his seventh district seat, former PN financial controller Antoine Borg should make it back to Parliament.

Similarly, Mr Bartolo will be hoping that Mr Agius or Simon Busuttil decides to forfeit his 11th district seat.

If the outgoing PN leader instead decides to forgo his 12th district seat, it will either benefit Mr Thake or St Paul’s Bay mayor Graziella Galea.

Robert Arrigo, elected in both the ninth and 10th districts, could toss a lifeline to Mr Pullicino, who lost to Democratic Party leader Marlene Farrugia in the 10th district race.

Marthese Portelli has to de-cide which of her ninth or 12th district seats to hold on to.

Entrepreneur Ivan Bartolo is first in line in the ninth district, followed by Noel Muscat. With Fredrick Azzopardi making his way to Parliament thanks to a proportional representation amendment, lawyer and Xagħra councillor Kevin Cutajar could find himself with a parliamentary seat of his own.

Veteran MP Carm Mifsud Bonnici will also be returning to Parliament thanks to the amendment.