Motorcyclist seriously injured
Two motorcycle accidents in half an hour
A 24-year-old man from Żebbuġ was seriously injured following a traffic accident in Triq San Bastjan in Qormi.
The police said that the collision occurred at 8.20am between a Citroen c3 driven by a 52-year-old woman Birkirkara and a Hyosung motorcycle driven by the young man.
The accident occurred barely half an hour before motorcyclist Christopher Paul Abela, a 28-year-old former policeman from Rabat, was killed in a traffic accident in Mrieħel.
