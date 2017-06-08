Advert
Thursday, June 8, 2017, 12:01

Motorcyclist seriously injured

Two motorcycle accidents in half an hour

A 24-year-old man from Żebbuġ was seriously injured following a traffic accident in Triq San Bastjan in Qormi.

The police said that the collision occurred at 8.20am between a Citroen c3 driven by a 52-year-old woman Birkirkara and a Hyosung motorcycle driven by the young man.

The accident occurred barely half an hour before motorcyclist Christopher Paul Abela, a 28-year-old former policeman from Rabat, was killed in a traffic accident in Mrieħel.

