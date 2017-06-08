Advert
Thursday, June 8, 2017, 09:35

Motorcyclist dies in traffic accident

Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Facebook

 

A 28-year-old former policeman, Christopher Paul Abela from Rabat, died this morning in a traffic accident in Mrieħel.

The accident happened at around 9am at the Mrieħel bypass.

Sources said the ex-cop, who was on a motorbike, was headed in the direction of Valletta. He died on impact.

He was hit by a truck that overtook the traffic to turn into Mrieħel.

The truck driver and his passenger were taken to Mater Dei Hospital as they were suffering from shock.

An inquiry is being held.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli
