Man hurt by forklifter
Police say his condition is critical
A 43-year-old man from Marsascala was critically injured after he was hit by a forklifter in the Bulebel industrial estate in Żejtun.
The accident occurred at 8am this morning. The forklifter was being driven by a 34-year-old man from Kalkara.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.