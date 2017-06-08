Advert
Thursday, June 8, 2017, 13:24

Man hurt by forklifter

Police say his condition is critical

A 43-year-old man from Marsascala was critically injured after he was hit by a forklifter in the Bulebel industrial estate in Żejtun.

The accident occurred at 8am this morning. The forklifter was being driven by a 34-year-old man from Kalkara.

