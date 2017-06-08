Good view to a flight - airport observation deck reopens

The new observation deck.

Information on MIA’s history is featured along the corridors leading to the observation deck on level three. Photos: Malta International Airport

Known in the past as the waving balcony, the observation deck at Malta International Airport has just been reopened, offering relatives and friends another glimpse of departing loved ones and plane spotters a good view of the apron and runway.

Installations along the corridor leading to the deck, located on level three of the terminal, take visitors on a journey through MIA’s history and provide aviation enthusiasts with facts and figures they are likely to be interested in.

The observation deck also includes an outdoor space where visitors can either relax or follow the operations on the apron and runway.

Special canopies were designed to offer a similar effect to the shade produced by foliage and tree branches.

“For the past months, people have regularly asked us when they could expect the observation deck to be reopened, making us realise more than ever that this is a very important area within our terminal, especially to locals and families,” said the MIA’s chief executive officer, Alan Borg.

“We sincerely hope the spruced-up space will live up to the public’s expectations and contribute to the enhanced experience we always strive to give, not only to our travelling guests but also to the airport’s visitors.”

The observation deck’s facelift forms part of the first phase of the airport’s reconfiguration project, which involves an investment of €12 million. Works on this phase started last September and are expected to be completed before summer 2018.

Access to the observation deck is free of charge and open on a 24/7 basis.

Queen Elizabeth arrives in Malta in November 1967.

The open-air viewing gallery in 2010.

The viewing balcony at the old airport terminal in the 1960s.