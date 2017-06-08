From health, to social welfare and now home affairs - Michael Farrugia can't complain about lacking variety

Of the new crop of ministers announced by the prime minister today, no one can claim to have seen as many diverse responsibilities as Michael Farrugia.

The Naxxar doctor, first elected to parliament in 1992, was Minister of Health, Care for the Elderly and Family Affairs in the Sant government between 1996 and 1998.

In Opposition, he was initially shadow minister for health and later was shadow minister for social security, housing, the ETC, cooperatives, and consumer affairs.

With Labour’s return to government in 2013 he failed to make it to minister initially, but became parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible for the Planning Authority and the simplification of administrative processes.

But within a year he was a minister once more, this time responsible for Social Solidarity and the Family.

In today’s Cabinet formation, he was unveiled as Minister for Home Affairs and National Security.

Dr Farrugia is one of only three ministers to have also served in the Sant government, the others being Evarist Bartolo, who was also Education Minister at the time, and Helena Dalli who had served as parliamentary secretary for women’s rights. She is now responsible for European Affairs.