Airport traffic in May up by 68,000

Traffic at Malta International Airport continued on its upward trend of the past months, with May registering an increase of 14.4% in passengers over the same time last year.

MIA hosted a total of 548,354 travellers in May, with over 68,000 more travellers welcomed last month when compared to 2016. This increase is equivalent to an extra 12 commercial aircraft carrying a full load of 180 passengers every day last month.

This growth was fuelled by an upturn of 12.5% in aircraft movements and 15.1% in seat capacity. On the other hand, airlines’ efficiency in filling seats decreased marginally by 0.9 percentage points and stood at 80.5%.

The airport’s top five markets have remained unchanged during the past months, with the United Kingdom topping the list followed by Italy, Germany, France, and Belgium. All of these markets registered varying levels of growth, from a 10% increase on German destinations to 132% for traffic from Brussels.

MIA’s recently-launched summer schedule boasts an average of 130 flights per day.