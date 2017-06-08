Advert
Thursday, June 8, 2017, 20:09

€1.2 million jackpot won by single ticket-holder

The Super 5 Jackpot of €1,124,063.05 was won this evening by a single ticket holder, Maltco said.   

The ticket was bought in Mosta.

115 guessed four numbers and won €596.08. Those who guessed three numbers won €30.

The winning numbers were  21  3  17  7  15.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. New Cabinet announced, PN reacts as...

  2. Motorcyclist dies in traffic accident

  3. Joseph Muscat says he will not contest...

  4. Which candidates are hoping for a casual...

  5. Growing calls for Simon Busuttil to stay...

  6. Ballot box winners and losers

  7. Watch: Comodini Cachia has a change of...

  8. Labour objects to extra PN seats

  9. Rainbow flag decorated altar fuels...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed