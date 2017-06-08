€1.2 million jackpot won by single ticket-holder
The Super 5 Jackpot of €1,124,063.05 was won this evening by a single ticket holder, Maltco said.
The ticket was bought in Mosta.
115 guessed four numbers and won €596.08. Those who guessed three numbers won €30.
The winning numbers were 21 3 17 7 15.
