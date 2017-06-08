Wise advice

Congratulations to Chris Fearne (Labour Party) and Kristy Debono (Nationalist Party) for the dignified manner in which they discussed the general election outcome in Brian Hansford’s programme on TVM on Monday evening.

However, Fearne was even wise when he advised Hansford not even to mention those who indulge in social media messages that are not fit for humans. Hansford has evidently never read Dante: “Non ti curar di loro ma guarda e passa” (do not care about them, just look and move on).