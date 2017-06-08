What people want

After weeks of mudslinging, the electorate sent out a clear sign. The strong victory of Joseph Muscat’s Labour Party over the Nationalist Party, with its outgoing leader, Simon Busuttil, leaves a lot of space for interpretation.

The Labour government brought a high level of wealth to the people, who might have feared this could change with a new government.

But what about the allegations ofcorruption in the close environment of the Prime Minister?

Whether proven or not, Muscat’s reputation has taken quite a knock. If the allegations turn out to have no basis, he would be the victim of a huge conspiracy, leaving the question about its source. Surely, many people took this position to justify their vote for Labour.

If faults in character or illegal actions are proven, drastic and personal consequences are inevitable.

Under this aspect of justified allegations, various questions arise. Has the electorate tolerated possible misbehaviour, corruption and money laundering because of the wealth it has gained since Labour took over in 2013? Is this election result a charter for the Prime Minister and his people to continue just the same?

What weighs more to the people: economic or integrity aspects?

We are talking about politics in Malta, where a certain degree of corruption, nepotism and cronyism has always been part of the system and which are indeed very difficult to avoid in a small country where everyone is neighbour, colleague, friend or relative.

Both major parties have had their scandals. Some might just be cleverer in hiding things than others.

Whatever the truth, whatever led to this election result and whatever happens next, Malta’s reputation suffers from all this. Any scenario indicates something shameful.

This makes me sad because I have always believed in Malta, its people, its abilities and its potential.