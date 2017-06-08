Proud Portuguese
With a population of over 10 million, Portugal is considered a relatively small country by European standards. But being a Portuguese in 2017 is something to be especially proud.
Please note: current Uefa European champions; Cristiano Ronaldo ranked the best footballer in the world; European Song Contest winner 2017; and the jewel in the crown, Antonio Guterres, as the new United Nations Secretary General.
Congratulations.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.